A criminal gang that includes two females was yesterday busted in an operation by Uganda Police and the Special Elite Force (SFC), leading to the arrest of their females and their male gang leader.

The criminal gang was actively involved in the string of aggravated robberies and related murders in the districts of Luwero, Nakasongola, and Nakaseke under their leader Stephen Kisule.

Kisule was arrested together with one Mawejje Samuel while hiding in Bombo. Also arrested together with the two include two female suspects and a Boda Boda rider.

“The searches at their residences led to the recovery of a pistol with two magazines and 17 rounds of ammunition, that they robbed from the Late Major Noel Mwesigye, an SMG gun with two empty magazines, 17 mobile phones, a motorcycle Reg number UEV 185W, Bajaj Boxer Red in colour,” a statement from police reads in part.

“The arrest of these gang leaders is a very big achievement in the efforts of the joint security agencies that included; the Flying Squad Unit, SFC, CMI, 1st Division Kakiri, and the territorial units of Savannah Region, Luwero, Nakaseke and Nakasongola districts. The motive behind this wave of gun violence was established to be financial gains. They are going to be held accountable for the death of 10 victims and an additional 44victims of aggravated robbery from the respective districts, “ the statement continues.

The list of persons victimised by the notorious criminal gang include;

In Luwero District;

On the 14/12/2020, they allegedly attacked and robbed the following victims;

Kanabi Henry, a 34 year old businessman of Kitendere Village, Luwero and attacked him while at his shop. Najjuuko Jesca, a 24 year old, wife to Kanabi Henry, of Kitendere village and shot her in the left arm. Ziribasanga Joseph, a male adult of Kitendere village was shot and critically injured in the stomach. They robbed cash 10.000= from him. Nekuze Rosemary a businesswoman of Kitendere village, Luwero was robbed of cash 170.000=

On the 22/12/2020; they allegedly attacked and robbed the following victims;

Namirembe Janat, a 70 year old female peasant farmer, of Tema village Luwero and robbed her of cash 2.5M and a mobile phone. Nalubega Sarah, an 18 year old, female student of Tema village, and robbed her mobile phone. Muyomba Moses, a 30year old, businessman of Tema village Luwero was robbed him of an unspecified amount of cash. Wamala George, a 41 year old, teacher of Tema village, Luwero and robbed him of cash 1,000,000=. Muwonge Muhamudu, a 34 year old boda boda rider, of Tema village Luwero and robbed him of his motorcycle, Bajaj Boxer Reg number UEW 289A. Moni Brian, a 23year old, male teacher of Tema village, Luwero and robbed his mobile phone. Sekajja Godfrey, a businessman of Tema village, Luwero and robbed his mobile phone. On the 25/12/2020, it is alleged they attacked and murdered, Musisi John a 55 year old teacher of Mulage village Luwero.

On the 03/01/2020, they allegedly attacked and robbed the following victims;

Lubega Ibrahim, a 24-year-old, businessman of Kiwanguzi village, Luwero and robbed him of cash 1.800.000= Musambwa Justine, a businessman of kiwanguzi village Luwero and robbed her of cash 500.000= Nalubega Asuman, a 31-year-old businessman of Kireka village, Luwero and robbed her of cash 300.000= Were Justine, a 22-year-old businesswoman of Kireka village, Luwero and robbed her of cash 2.130.000=

On the 13th January 2021, they allegedly attacked and robbed the following victims,

Nakimbowa Cissy, a 46-year-old businesswoman, of Mulage village, Luwero and robbed her of cash 300.000= and a Techno Mobile Phone. Bukenya Robert, a 24 year, male adult and resident of Mulage village Luwero, was robbed of cash 60000= and a phone. Ereku Fabulous, a 51-year-old, Chairperson LC1 Kiryada Village and robbed him of cash 50.000=

On the 17thJanuary 2021, they allegedly attacked the following victims;

Seruwo Rajab a 43-year-old, businessman of Bbumba village, Kyakatula LC1, Kiziba Ward, Luweero of cash 480.000= Major Noel Mwesigye, a 47-year-old, UPDF officer at Masunga village, Luwero. They shot him dead and robbed his pistol.

On the 27th of January 2021, they attacked and robbed the following victims.

Najjengo Winfred, a 33-year-old, female mobile money dealer of kasana market zone, Luwero was robbed of cash 550000= Musisi George, a businessman of Kabule Town Council, Nyimbwa Sub-county, Luwero was robbed of 200 mobile phones and an unspecified amount of cash. Ssuna Rajab, a businessman of Kanyogoga Village, Kamira East Ward, and Luwero, was robbed of cash 450.000 and 11 mobile phones. Luboyera Juma a Boda Boda rider of Banjo village, Bombo Town Council Luwero was murdered.

IN NAKASONGOLA DISTRICT;

On the 18th December 2020, they allegedly attacked and killed Nkonge Patrick, a traditional healer, at Namusaala village and robbed his mobile phone.

On the 30th December 2020, they attacked and robbed the following victims;

Namukwaya a businesswoman of Kamunina village, Nakasongola and robbed her of an unspecified amount of cash. They allegedly shot and injured Kafero George of Kamunina village, who was rushed to Kowoko Hospital for treatment.

On the 31st December 2020, they allegedly attacked and robbed the following victims from the villages of Kigalambi, Kirooro and Ngozi in the Nabiswera sub-county.

Beingana Mary and robbed her of cash 2,000.000= Kaburama Friday and robbed him of cash 700.000= Batengeza Fred and robbed him of cash 700.000= Busingye Joseph and robbed him of his mobile phone Kazungu Geofrey and robbed him of cash 1.800.000= Ikiriza Prisca and robbed her of cash 2.300.000= Nakyanzi and robbed her of cash 300.000= They also shot and injured Kamya Fred, who was rushed to Kiwoko hospital.

On the 28thJanuary 2021, they allegedly attacked and robbed the following victims.

Kato Yusuf of Kimaga trading centre was attacked and murdered, after robbing his motorcycle, Bajaj boxer Reg number UBF 129R Sempijja Herbert of Kimaga trading centre was attacked and murdered. Nakagwa Christine, of Kimaga Trading centre, was attacked and murdered Nyabutono Scovia, of Kyamukonda trading centre, was robbed of two mobile phones. Nalukwago Nuuru, of Kyamukonda trading centre, was robbed of cash 2100.000 Isingoma Diphas of Kyamukonda trading centre was robbed of a mobile phone. Namirimu Viola, of Kyamukonda trading centre, was robbed of cash 670.000= Nabukeera Hasfa of Kyamukonda trading centre was robbed of an unspecified amount of cash.

On the 31.01.2021, they allegedly attacked and robbed the following victims;

Kayemba Charles, of Kaleire Trading Centre, Nakasongola was robbed of mobile phone and cash 70.000= Namubiru Ketty, of Kaleire Trading Centre, was robbed of cash 250000= Nakayaga Teopista of Kaleire Trading Centre, was robbed of two mobile phones and cash 250.000= Ndarubonye Jean of Kaleire Trading Centre, was robbed of cash 30.000= Kamatenesi Jane, of Kaleire Trading Centre, was robbed of two mobile phones.

In NAKASEKE DISTRICT.

The criminal gang allegedly attacked the following;