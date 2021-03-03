The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has allowed MPs to table lists of Ugandans who are missing in their respective constituencies after government failed to deliver on the same.

Kadaga last week directed government to provide a list of all missing Ugandans but on Tuesday, when the Internal Affairs Minister was supposed to appear with the same, he was a no-show.

Consequently, Kalungu West MP, Joseph Ssewungu raised a procedural matter regarding the failure by the Minister to appear and present the list as had been directed.

“Madam Speaker, you directed the Minister of Internal Affairs to table the list of abducted Ugandans during the elections period. To date, we have not seen any names issued by government. Madam Speaker, if the government is delaying, I can table the list that I have,”Ssewungu said.

Mukono Municipality MP,Betty Nambooze added that many Ugandans have continued to go missing under unclear circumstances.

“Madam Speaker, my nephew Makenya Victor has been missing for the last two weeks. There are equally many other Ugandans who continue to disappear without trace. Madam Speaker, I appeal you to allow members to raise these concerns and Parliament passes a resolution,” she said.

In response, Kadaga urged members with names of missing Ugandans to table them before Parliament, so that the Minister of Internal Affairs is tasked to explain their whereabouts.

“In absence of that list, I want to ask these members who have a list of missing people to produce it here so that we can make the government to account,”Kadaga said.

A few weeks ago, in his address to the nation, President Museveni said no person was missing but had rather been arrested by security organs following the deadly November 18 and 19 deadly protests that were sparked by the arrest of National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi, whereas others threatened to disrupt the January,14 polls.

The President consequently directed the army to produce a list of those arrested and make their names known to the public and relatives.

Last week, Police was set to produce the list by the press conference was abruptly called off by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech without any explanation.

However, there have been reports the Police has refused to release the list without first ascertaining the condition in which the suspects in the hands of the army are.

On Monday, police said the Internal Affairs Minister had been given the list and that he would release it to parliament.

“That instruction (from Speaker Kadaga) still stands and towards the end of last week, the minister met the various service chiefs and this list was forwarded to him. He will present it before parliament,” Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga responded to a question from journalists.

“I can’t usurp the powers of the Internal Affairs Minister because he has the list and he will present it before parliament.”