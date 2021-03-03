The French President, Emmanuel Macron, has acknowledged that the Algerian lawyer and nationalist, Ali Boumendjel, was tortured and murdered by the French Army during the Algerian War of Independence in 1957.

His death had originally been attributed to suicide.

Mr Macron made the admission on behalf of France in a meeting with Mr Boumendjel’s grandchildren.

The act is one of a series of measures aimed at improving relations between France and Algeria and the way they remember the eight-year war that ended colonial rule.

Source: BBC