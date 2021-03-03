Ugandan actors can breathe a sigh of relief as film jobs start to become available again. After nearly a year of little to no work DStv/Pearl Magic Prime has started hiring acting talent again.

Cleopatra Kyoheirwe is one of the Ugandan actors who were cast. She says that it feels good to be back on set after a period of uncertainty.

“It has been almost three months without projects to talk about in film. We knew that the projects would be coming, but we were at a standstill,” Kyoheirwe said in an interview with SABC news.

Kyoheirwe said that this will boost the Ugandan movie industry since they will now be watched across Africa.

DStv/Pearl Magic Prime said that they had commissioned a number of local TV actors who will have full-time jobs during this period.

Nathan Magoola, a producer with the digital network said that, “There are like four different shows and if each of them has on average 50 people, then we are looking at 200 people who now have full-time jobs.”

DStv/Pearl Magic Prime says that they have dedicated a TV channel strictly for local content as they continue to compete for views across the African continent.