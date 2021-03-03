FDC officially writes to IPOD giving reasons why it won’t attend the summit

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has officially written to the Inter party Organisation for Dialogue(IPOD) citing a number of reasons why it won’t attend the summit.

President Museveni will this Friday chair the summit in his capacity as chairperson.

According to the IPOD memorandum of understanding that was signed by political parties that have representation in Parliament including DP, FDC, JEEMA, NRM and UPC, the organisation must organise a summit meeting after every six months.

The summit meeting shall be held at Kololo Independence grounds under the theme: Dialogue for National Cohesion”

In a letter seen by The Nile Post, Nathan Nandala Mafabi,the FDC secretary general said they are still auditing the elections with all it’s anomalies.

“As you are aware,we have just concluded an election which was mismanaged by the Electoral Commission with the help of military police and other security agencies,”he noted.

“We are informed that you want to hold a summit meeting without allowing parties through their organs to discuss the agenda of the summit. Our council members are supposed to present the agenda with minutes to the party for endorsement. For us as a party, we think that IPOD should have first audited and discussed the 2021 general elections since it had very many irregularities,”he added.

Mafabi said they are aware that this summit deals with agreed upon positions from the council meeting based on each party position.

“For us as FDC we have to go through our party structures first. We are not a one man party therefore before the above issues are addressed, the FDC will not be available for the summit which is hurriedly organised to discuss an agenda not agreed upon in the party,”he said.