Former Corporate Affairs Manager at PayWay Uganda, Dennis Nabende has been appointed to the Uganda Registration Services Bureau in the same position.

Nabende announced the development on Tuesday afternoon.

“I am happy to officially announce that I am joining the great team at URSB as a senior Public Relations and Corporate Affairs Officer,” Nabende tweeted on Monday.

He said he will be charged with enhancing public and key stakeholder confidence in the institution of URSB as well as lead public education initiatives.

Nabende has recently been the online media engagement manager at the Government Citizen Interaction Centre(GCIC Uganda) between 2016 and 2017 as well as the Business Development Manager in charge of Uganda for CNBC Africa between 2013 and 2014.

He also served as the Market and Media Research Supervisor at The Steadman Group (now IPSOS Uganda) between 2005 and 2007.

At URSB, Nabende now joins Mercy Kainobwisho who was late last year appointed as the new Registrar General following the departure of Bemanya Twebaze who was elected the Director-General, Africa Intellectual Property Organisation.