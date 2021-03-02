The authorities in Tanzania’s semi-autonomous islands of Zanzibar have urged tourists to dress decently and respect the “sensibilities” of the local culture or they will be fined.

Tourism Minister Lela Muhamed Mussa told BBC Swahili that some visitors walked “almost naked” on the streets.

She said that tour guides will also be fined at least $700 (£500) if their clients were not appropriately dressed.

Ms Mussa said that restaurants and hotels should also advise visitors to adhere to “their code of conduct”.

“It’s their role to educate the visitors so if they break the rules we will also fine them,” she said.

She added: “Our goal is not to fine the tourists but to ensure that people dress respectfully.”

Zanzibar is a popular holiday spot for western tourists.

