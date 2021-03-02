A whistleblower has petitioned the Inspectorate of Government to report corruption tendencies and causing of financial loss to government by the directorate of ICT at Kyambogo University.

In a February,24,2021 letter to the IGG, the whistleblower says there have been ongoing deals involving corruption, fraud and cause of financial loss by the director of Information, Communication and Technology at the university, Dr.John Okuozi and one Henry Tumusiime with the “full” knowledge of the university management but nothing has been done.

“The Ministry of Information, Communication, Technology and National Guidance procured a management system that supports all public universities in Uganda, including Kyambogo. This system is paid for by the government of Uganda and is used in all public universities. Despite this, Dr.Okuozi and Tumusiime continue to motivate for, initiate and conclude fictious procurement processes for the same system that the government already pays for and this is done through a company named Compusoft Uganda Limited,” the whistleblower says.

According to the whistleblower, despite the system being put in place and paid for by government, the two officials from Kyambogo University’s ICT directorate have continued to seek money for the same through the named company.

“This process is repeated every year for the last four years causing so much financial loss to the university. It is obvious that this money ends up in the pockets of Dr.Okuozi and Tumusiime.”

The whistleblower also accuses the two officials of unjustified accelerated appointments and promotions in the university despite allegations of using forged documents from a “non-existent” university in Burkina Faso.

“For all the time they claim to have studied in Burkina Faso, a Francophone country, they were living in Uganda. They also don’t know the French language,” the whistleblower says in his petition to the IGG.

The IGG spokesperson, Munira Ali confirmed the office of the Inspectorate of Government had received the petition and that investigations into the allegations would soon kick-off.

“We received it yesterday(Monday). It is going through the preliminary stages before investigations can commence,” Munira told the Nile Post.