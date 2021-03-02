Ugandan prescription eyewear company, Wazi, has launched an open call for artists across Africa to submit design ideas for its new glasses collection.

One grand prize winner will receive £1,500 (about shs. 7.6 million) in cash, and all selected artists will receive the opportunity to earn a share of profits on any pair of their glasses designs sold via Wazi.

Existing fashion brands have the potential to collaborate on any designs with Wazi.

Launched by Ugandan female entrepreneurs Brenda Katwesigye and Geogette Ndabukiye in 2017, Wazi is the first prescription eyewear brand produced and manufactured in Uganda.

Wazi offers quality, fashionable glasses at a much more affordable price than traditional brands. Wazi glasses are created using upcycled, sustainable materials, including plastic, wood, barkcloth, recycled fabric and horn, and sold across the continent.

“Wazi means ‘clear’ in Kiswahili.

“Our goal is to make clarity of vision possible, at an affordable price, for everyone in Africa,” said Wazi Co-founder & Managing Director, Brenda Katwesigye.

“With this rebrand, we want our eyewear to highlight the artistry and creativity of artisans across the continent. Every pair of Wazi glasses will be designed by African artists, for African customers and face shapes. Today we’re launching a search for designers that can craft our next collection of frames for men, women and children.”

The Wazi team is now looking for original, “Afro-centric” glasses designs, from any African artists, designers, and aspiring creatives. Participants do not have to be eyewear designers to enter.

For designs chosen, the artists and their stories will be highlighted on the Wazi website and shared with all customers who purchase a pair of their glasses.

Chosen designs in six (6) categories (Men, women, unisex adult, boy, girl, unisex child) will be created by the Wazi team using sustainable materials and sold by the brand. The submission deadline is March 21st. Winners will be announced the week of May 9th.

More details can be found on their website, https://opencall.wazivision.com/