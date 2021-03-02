Dancehall artiste, Cinderella Sanyu has warned musicians who think the Uganda Musicians’ Association (UMA) is a charity project to disabuse themselves of the notion.

In an exclusive interview with NBS After 5, Cindy expounded that UMA is neither relief nor a charity organization. It is just an umbrella that brings together musicians to have a collective voice and preserve the music in Uganda.

She added that many of the musicians are sad because UMA ain’t offering them free goodies. They shouldn’t expect food from her as the President.

“Artistes are so hungry that if you don’t show up with bread, they don’t listen to you. UMA is not a relief or charity organization. I don’t want them to expect that I will give them food,” she explained.

Cindy is currently the association’s vice-president, and contesting to be President of UMA.