For starters, I want to say I am writing this with the full permission of the client.

Nonetheless, I’ll keep some information I think is delicate private.

So I wrote earlier about a policeman who earns about 250k but has built a business that makes over Shs 200 million in revenues.

Very many people came out to make funny comments like “inspirational speakers be like” and many other scornful comments that meant the information I was sharing was fictional.

Of course to a simple mind this doesn’t make sense more so if you take into account the way we look at policemen and women in this country.

Part of the reason I shared this story was to inspire people because I felt the story was indeed inspiring. I am lucky my job affords me the opportunity to get to meet lots of people doing lots of things to try and make it in life.

Some of the stories are just unbelievable if you asked me. This very story maybe a hard one to believe too if your not told how it happened and I’ll share it with the permission of the client and as someone who has access to a lot of information about this company’s operations based on the nature of my long term work with them.

The business was started by an ambitious policeman. At the start it was about increasing his income, changing his life but it grew into something way bigger.

The business is a commercial cleaning business which was started with about 450k, money that was used to buy these electric grass cutters. So he started with doing residential work whenever he got time as he organized his business to be able to attract bigger jobs and it was not long before two big international NGOs with projects in the North came calling.

He got the contracts, hired workers and outdid himself. They keep renewing the contracts till to now.

With recommendations and a good CV, he got the contracts of other government parastatals, a hospital, then a few big private businesses.

To date, all his contracts bring in over Shs 200 million in revenues per year. He even started another business, a restaurant which I am positive will be a success too.

All this he has done while retaining his job because of his love for policing. He is a very young honest hard working guy and works as an escort.

The unit of policemen that moves around with delegates/important people so yes he isn’t in traffic and has never been.

I say this because I know people’s perception of the police and wouldn’t want that to take away any credit from this hardworking young man.

So five years since he started, his business has grown and he hires over 50 workers.

Jaluum Herberts Luwizza is a Speaker,Writer and Business Columnist with the Nile Post.He is also a Business Consultant at YOUNG TREP East Africa’s No.1 Business Management and Consultancy firm that helps people start and grow profitable businesses.

twitter:jaluwizza

facebook: jaluum Herberts luwizza

+256 787555919

Whatsapp 0716223986

http://www.theyoungtreps.com