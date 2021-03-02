Joy Kabatsi, the state minister of Works and Transport, has said that the new driving license won’t be easy to duplicate because it has been made with high standard security making it impossible to replicate.

“The system will protect the government from forgers of Nasser Road of copying each and every formal documents leading to insecurity and poor standard services,”she said.

She noted that the ministry is committed to enhancing road safety through various interventions to address driver behaviours among others.

“Government has over the years put a number of interventions to reduce the road accidents which among others include develop road safety Policy and strategy to guide the implementation of road safety in the country,”he said.

According to Winstone Katushabe, the commissioner of Transport and Road Safety in the ministry, the government will ensure that before anyone renews his or her permit,all outstanding bills should have been cleared as one way of managing drivers behaviours.

He noted that no driving license will be renewed if there any outstanding bill as many motorists tend to disappear and only emerge later for renewal.

According to the ministry, whichever road offence will be committed by the driver, enforcement will keep reducing points from the driving license and this is going to be done to maintain sanity on the road.

Beginning this month, Uganda Security Printing Company (USPC) will take over the services of printing and issuing driving permits and passports from South Africa’s Face Technologies.

USPC will embark on data migration from the Uganda computerised driving permit to ensure a successful launch on December 1.

Last year in October, government, agreed to grant Face Technologies a transitional period within which it had to handover production of computerised driving permits to the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Face Technologies owns the software and intellectual property of the project, which government can buy.