Police is holding four people for alleged involvement in aggravated robbery of € 100,000 (approx Shs 441 million) from a businessman identified as Kannankutty Krisnamoham.

It is alleged that on February 8 at Jinja Road opposite Bank of Africa at 10.00 am, the suspects moving on motorcycles, violently hit the victim in the face making him unconscious before grabbing and fleeing with the money, to an unknown destination.

According to the police,the victim was picked up by sympathetic boda boda riders and later rushed to the hospital for treatment.

On recovery, the victim reported the case at Central Police Station (CPS), Kampala and investigations commenced.

The spokesperson Criminal Investigations Department(CID) Charles Twiine said in a statement that through their credible intelligence, one suspect who was identified as Samuel Ssetimba alias Simple and was arrested in Namungoona, in Rubaga division.

He said the suspect confessed and revealed some of his accomplices who include Julius Mugisha, a boda boda rider, at William street at Arua Park stage, and a resident of Wakiso town.

“The arrested suspects are part of the gang that had earlier escaped from lawful custody on their way to prison in June 2020 after they had been charged with aggravated robbery of Shs 200 million from a Somali businessman,” Twiine.

He explained that vigorous efforts are being undertaken to ensure that the suspects who are still at large are traced, apprehended and charged before the courts of law.