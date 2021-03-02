Kenyan football is making a comeback, and several Kenyan footballers are shining locally and internationally. The popularity is growing rapidly. The world’s renowned football has picked some of the Kenyan players to play internationally. Betting sites like Betway are offering more betting options for Kenyan football. All the greatest players in Kenya have a history, and it’s the passion for football that saved them. Here are the five best Kenyan football players of all time.

Victor Wanyama

Victor Wanyama has been a global sensation since 2013 when he joined the Saints. His most significant achievement, however, was his 2016 goal against Crystal Palace. He also has a lot of other accomplishments as a footballer. In 2012 he scored against Barcelona and gave Celtic, his team, an added advantage. Wanyama was part of Tottenham’s final squad during the UEFA Champions League in 2018-2019. Many consider him the best mild-fielder Kenya has ever produced.

Dennis Oliech

Kenyan football was fantastic in the 80s, and then it took a deep fall. There was only one football messiah to save the country from dropping down the global charts and take Kenya back to glory. And the man was no one else but Dennis Oliech, A.K.A The Menace. Dennis was at the top of his game. His physique, lightning pace, and excellent positioning made him the most popular footballer of his time. He helped the Kenyan national football team qualify for the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations. He also featured on The Guardian’s segment of the most promising young footballers alongside Robin Van Persie and Wayne Rooney.

Michael Olunga

Michael Olunga is the one who helped Kenya beat Ethiopia in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers match, and he left a mark. His football career has risen to the national team level. He's the next player to watch out for in Kenya. He also helped Kenya beat Tanzania in Egypt in the 2019 AFCON group C match. Olunga plays for Girona, and his memorable achievement at a club level is a hat-trick score.

Joe Kadenge

Kadenge is legendary. Most people say he’s the best footballer of all time or the G.O.A.T in Kenya. He played for the Abaluhya FC in 1968, coached Tiriki FC, and joined Maragoli FC in 1975. He then coached the latter, and it became the first Kenyan team to go to Europe for a match. He was also Harambee Stars’ couch in 2002 and won a Cecafa with them. He passed on in 2019 after suffering a stroke.

Francis Kahata

Francis Kahata is known for his offensive skills playing as a midfielder. He played a crucial role in ensuring Kenya secured a slot at the 2019 AFCON. Even though Harambee Stars didn’t do well in Egypt, Kahata will always be remembered for his contribution. Because of him and other players, the national team played at the continental level after 15 years.