Despite President Museveni’s order to security agencies to release the list of names of persons being held in various detention centres, it is clear that many have not complied with the order.

The Minister of Information and National Guidance Judith Nabakooba yesterday tasked the line ministries and security agencies to implement the directive before it’s too late.

Many of those detained are said to have participated in the November 18 and 19 protests violent protests which left 54 people dead.

More than 100 people are said to have been abducted from that time to the election period in January by security personnel driving Toyota vans commonly known as drones. Many of them have not been seen since.

Nabakooba cautioned security agencies against defying the executive order.

“The directive was very clear to security agencies meaning that they are solely responsible for what the president directed them to do, he is the fountain of honour. If they still have some challenges, they can still come out and explain,”said Nabakooba.

She also noted that government was concerned about the raising misinformation circulating on social media.

“It is unfortunate to see elected leaders spending time amplifying social media political lies and rumors. There is a lot of work to be done. For individuals that have a purpose and vision of living a quality life, they cannot be seen spending time promoting fake news,”she said.