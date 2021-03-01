Plascon Paints and Vipers SC have today signed a sponsorship deal worth 400 million shillings making the paints company official paint partners of the Kitende-based club.

The two-year deal was signed this Monday afternoon by Plascon Managing Director ,Santosh Gumte and Vipers’ proprietor Lawrence Mulindwa.

The deal will see Plascon’s logo appear on the club’s jerseys at the back end just below the number effective Wednesday.

“To us, this is a continuation of the culture of investing in sports and we are very proud to partner with a brand and club of Vipers stature. We appreciate the ambition of the club, a virtue that is mutual to Plascon,” – Plascon MD, Santosh Gumte.

Santosh added; “Like Vipers SC, Plascon is a relatively new name on the Ugandan market in spite of having been in operation for years. Our ambition is to remain the number one paint solutions provider in the country, region and continent,” –

Vipers’s president Mulindwa commended his team for being innovative to attract big brands like Plascon.

“This only marks the beginning of a journey that has to make economic sense for Plascon if we are to turn one year into a lifetime partnership. That’s our pledge to all our partners and it’s the pledge we are making to Plascon,” – Dr. Mulindwa said via Twitter.

Plascon joins Hima Cement and Dfcu Bank as vipers’ other sponsors.