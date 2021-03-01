Robert Kyagulanyi’s singing partner, Ali Bukeni also known as Nubian Li , the head of his personal bodyguards Eddy Ssebufu also known as Eddie Mutwe and 34 other National Unity Platform supporters have gone to the High Court to request for bail.

The group, which is part of the team that was arrested in December from Kalangala and detained in Masaka during Kyagulanyi’s campaigns is accused of illegal possession of ammunition by the army was a few weeks ago denied bail by the General Court Martial in Makindye.

However, through their lawyers of PACE and Company Advocates, the NUP supporters say it is their constitutional right to be released on bail and want the High Court to exercise its powers to release them

“All the 36 people have sworn affidavits from prison stating that they are innocent of the charges and are not sure of when their trial will kick off since the General Court Martial has never fixed a date for mention of their case. They want court to ensure temporary freedom for them,” lawyer George Musisi representing the group said.

The court is yet to fix a hearing date for the bail application for the 36 accused persons who are currently detained at Kitalya prison.

The accused include Hassan Ssemakula alias Abdu Solider, Kenny Kyalimpa, Robinson Mudde Ntambi, Lukeman Mwijjukye alias Kampala, William Nyanzi alias Mboggo, Muhammad Nsubuga alias Edobozi, Ali Buken alias Nubian Li, Edward Ssebufu alias Eddie Mutwe, Adam Matovu, Shakira Namboozo alias Suki, Ibra Tamale, Muzafalu Mwanga alias Main Gate Muwa, Stanley Kafuko alias Kysta, Achileo Kivumbi, Geoffrey Onzima alias Tower, Anthony Agaba alias Bobi Young, Robert Kivumbi alias Mighty Family, Samson Ssebiranda alias Giant, Sharif Najja alias Don Sharif and Brain Ssemanda alias Dictator Museveni must go.

Others are Robert Katumba, Charles Mpanga, Geoffrey Mutalya, Geserwa Kyabagu alias Pympah, Baker Kalyango, Faisal Kigongo alias Ras Fazo, Musa Mulimira, Sam Mutumba alias Papa Sam, Richard Kalema alias Ricardo, Alex Karamagi alias Dog City Kadogo, Daniel Oyerwot alias Dan Magic, Hussein Mukasa alias Oshea, John Bosco Sunday alias JB, Isma Muganga alias Jaja Isma, Fahad Tamale and Bashir Murusha.

The army prosecution alleges that all the 49 suspects and others still at large on January 3, at Makerere Kavule Kigundu zone, were found in possession of four rounds of ammunition which is a monopoly of the defense forces.

The General Court Martial in Makindye on February 15 denied them bail for fear of instigating riots.