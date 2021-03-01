The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has apologized to the catholic church in Uganda for whatever might have taken place during and after campaigns when different statements were aired against each of the parties.

The apology was carried by the NRM Vice President for the Buganda region Godfrey Kiwanda Sssubi on Sunday.

“On behalf of the NRM I would like to apologize for whatever could have taken place that was not befitting a statement, we are very apologetic to the catholic church over some of the statements you must have heard, it is time to reconcile,” Kiwanda said.

Kiwanda said the NRM party does not have a problem with the catholic church, but a few elements could have caused a rift in the previous campaigns.

“Probably a few that made some statements while we campaigned, but it is just appropriate that we come together because the catholic church is leading the same people that we are serving. We should do this as a team,” he said.

Last month, the Minister for Presidency Esther Mbayo asked the Catholic Church to stick to their roles instead of meddling in politics.

According to Mbayo, the Catholic Church came out openly to de-campaign the government and support the opposition.

“In Buganda it was clear. Mengo and the Catholic Church were involved. They were telling people to vote for the red coffee that has matured. What does that mean? We are now going into the politics of tribalism, sectarianism, religion. The Catholic Church has come out to de-campaign the government,” she said.

“Everybody should concentrate on what they are supposed to do. If you are the church concentrate on that, and if you are a politician, concentrate on that. If you want to join politics, put off the robes and come,” she added.

Minister for Agriculture, Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja also blamed the catholic church for having engineered his loss in the Kalungu East Parliamentary race.

“This priest, after getting his ballot paper, he faced the voters, rose his arms made the sign of the cross. He then openly ticket Bobi Wine and shouted to asked the others too in the queue to do the same,” he said.

In the shape up to elections, Father Anthony Musala is a long Facebook post that urged followers not to vote for the NRM.

Musala said it was a sin against God for anyone to cast his ballot for the NRM.