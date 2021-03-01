Farmers in the Sebei sub region are reaping big due to the construction of Kapchorwa-Suam and Kapchorwa Teryet road as prices of crops rise.

The excited farmers say the improved road network has opened the region to the markets due to easy accessibility.

With Sebei sub region adapting to the growing number of food crops like Irish potatoes, matooke and cabbages, the locals have a reason to smile because the road will ensure accessibility to market.

The rugged terrain coupled with poor roads of Sebei sub region has been a major impediment to development.

However, a move by government to construct the 73KM Kapchorwa-Suam and the 12Km Kapchorwa -Teryet roads has connected the once regarded as hard to reach area to other neighbouring areas.

According to Engineer Godfrey Bihemaiso, the project manager, after construction, the Suam border between Kenya and Uganda shall be a great alternative expected to ease the pressure on the Busia border point.

“The Kenya government is also working on their side so it will open the Suam border point which is a shorter route from Nairobi to other parts of Uganda especially the Northern Uganda and eastern region,” Bihemaiso revealed

This road which will cost Uganda Shs 200 billion has suffered delays because of the extended rock excavations which are more than expected in the original design.

The contractor, China State Construction Engineering Corporation LTD (CSCEC) revealed that they had ordered for more machines to accomplish the work.

The project manager of CSCEC, Steve She, said that although they have over stretched their budget because of the excavations, they are optimistic they will complete the project which is funded by African Development Bank.