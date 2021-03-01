Political activist and academic, Dr. Stella Nyanzi’s Facebook account has been restricted following recent attack on National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

Early last week, Nyanzi published a series of poems where she criticised Kyagulanyi on a number of fronts.

In her poems, Nyanzi talked about how Kyagulanyi, who she says should be their liberator, acquired an armoured car to protect himself and not the people he wants to liberate.

Nyanzi went ahead and talked about Kyagulanyi’s Magere home, mocked the UVOTE app, among other things, which attracted mixed reactions from her followers and Kyagulanyi’s supporters.

On Sunday, the former Makerere University researcher woke up with her Facebook account restricted.

Speaking about the restrictions, Nyanzi compared Kyagulanyi to President Museveni, saying that restrictions on freedom of speech breed dictatorship.

“If leaders in the opposition are untouchable, then we risk replacing the oppressive dictator with our own dictator. For me, I touch the untouchables for free!” Nyanzi said.

Nyanzi said that she will now release all the restricted poems in a book she has entitled” NKT! THE BULLETPROOF CAR.”

This is not the first time that Facebook restricts an account over attack on the NUP president.

During the elections, a number of accounts own by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters were suspended indefinitely from the social media platform.

Facebook says that Nyanzi’s comments were against their community policies.