The Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba, has urged Ugandans, especially youth to focus on making money instead of discussing politics on social media.

Nabakooba made these comments during her weekly press briefings at the Ministry of ICT head offices on Sunday.

“Whereas there is nothing wrong with discussing politics, this should not take a lot of our time. I call upon the general public especially youth that this is the time to focus on work and income generation,” Nabakooba said.

Nabakooba said that the government is perplexed to see that youth in the country and elected leaders are spending a lot of time amplifying social media political lies and rumours instead of sharing work related information.

Nabakooba said, “There is a lot of work to be done. For individuals that have a purpose and vision of living a quality life, they cannot be seen spending time promoting fake news like emeeri, emotoka (The U.S Navy Shop and Bobi Wine’s car).”

The Minister for ICT said that government has now made it possible for all Ugandans to get involved in some income generating activity, and everyone should get involved.

“Given the challenges that were presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, we all have an obligation to work a lot harder in order to recover lost time,” Nabakooba said.