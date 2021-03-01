The Democratic Party(DP) has said disintegration of the change seeking forces has made politics unattractive to many Ugandans.

According to the DP spokesperson Okoler Opio, it is paramount for the leaders including religious, cultural, political and senior citizens to come forward and offer leadership in liberating Uganda from the NRM establishment.

“Suffice to note is that, a number of leaders both political and apolitical have chosen to keep silent when our politics is being turned into an arena of tragicomedy, some of us have indeed become accomplices in vulgarising the politics of our land to mean melodrama,”he said.

Opio said this is the time for different leaders to rise up and give the country a sense of direction and guide Ugandans on conversations that shall see ourselves leaping toward liberation.

“In as much as we understand the quest for change that Ugandans have, we should never at any moment allow to swim in the waters of unseriousness. We should indeed upgrade our conversations to liberation talks,”he noted.

He promised Ugandans that DP shall be in State House before this year ends.

“We cannot however find the said road when Ugandans are guided to find comfort in discussing, “ensiko”, “emmeri” and now “eya bullet proof” What sort of liberation can come from such jocular talks?” he wondered.

He said the NRM establishment shall not fall without a plan that is why a coalition of the change-seeking forces was necessary before elections to draft a comprehensive plan of joint activities pre, during and post elections.

“Unfortunately, selfish tendencies of those that thought could do it alone failed the good efforts to unite, now here we are staggering in a manner so haphazard,”he said.