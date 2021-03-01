Government has gazetted the notice of application in which Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine wants to withdraw his petition challenging President Yoweri Museveni’s victory.

In the gazette notice released on Monday morning, the public is informed of Kyagulanyi’s intention of withdrawing the petition.

“Notice is hereby given that application has been made to the Supreme Court of Uganda for leave to withdraw the petition presented by Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert touching the election to the office of the President of Yoweri Museveni Tibuhaburwa Kaguta ,” the notice in the gazette reads in part.

The Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny Dollo last week said the application to withdraw the presidential election petition will have to be first gazetted before court sits to hear the same.

In his application for withdrawal of the petition, Kyagulanyi informed court that his witnesses were abducted, tortured and intimidated by security agencies including the police whereas others are being investigated.

“The petitioner lost time during the illegal house detention but this honourable court is more inclined towards the strict timelines which has disadvantaged the petitioner to the advantage of the respondents,” Kyagulanyi said.

“After deeply reflecting upon the foregoing circumstances, I reached a decision that withdrawing the instant petition is the right thing to do since this court is not handling the petition with the independence, impartiality and equality I expected of it.”

In response, the three respondents including President Museveni, Electoral Commission and the Attorney General told court that they are okay with the withdrawal but noted the reasons for the same are wrong.

The three accused Kyagulanyi of peddling lies in his reasons for withdrawing the 2021 poll petition.