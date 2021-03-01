Controversial Lawyer Male Mabirizi has castigated the legal team that is in charge of the National Unity Platform’s (NUP) election petition against Museveni.

According to Mabirizi, the lawyers that are representing NUP and Bobi Wine did a pathetic job in court and they should be to blame for the results.

The controversial lawyer made the statements while appearing on NBS TV’s Face-Off program over the weekend.

“The lawyers Ssegona (Medard) and his team are at fault for treating this case with simplicity, they failed to treat it with importance, they treated it like a personal case. Ssegona and team should be sued for incompetence, they are so incompetent,” Mabirizi claimed.

“Their client reached out to them to draft a petition, on Friday they asked the court to file on Saturday, the court gave them two more days they came at 3: 00 pm. The petition must be the finest work any lawyer would have done because it comes only once in five years. I read through the petition and it was a pure mockery,” Mabirizi added.

Mabirizi is not the first to express that the NUP petition was shallow, following the filing by NUP, President Museveni’s lawyer Jet Tumwebaze indicated that the petition by Bobi Wine is the weakest they have ever encountered.

“We were served and have had an opportunity to read through the petition and I can tell you for certain, it is shallow as a porthole, short on content and empty of substance, it is one of those petitions that is so much waste of paper!” Tumwebaze claimed.

Retired Supreme Court Judge George Kanyeihamba also stated that the lawyers of Bobi Wine mishandled the case and turned down advice to help them create a better petition. He blamed them for being incompetent and leading to the collapse of the petition.

Speaking more of the matter, Mabirizi opined that Bobi Wine and the team cannot use excuses since they came to court well aware and ready to petition.

“They were able to say yes we can beat the deadline. A few days later they came back to court saying we want to amend. That was unserious, who made the weak petition to amend in the first place?” Mabirizi wondered.

“Ssegona was the lawyer who filed the petition, he can not be the same lawyer seeking to amend. He had enough time to get the petition right, he can not come again and say I have seen something different, who is he fooling?” he posed.

He said the lawyers exhibited further incompetence when they filed the first primary petition with just one affidavit.

“When they filed the petition primarily, they came with just one affidavit. A case of this magnitude and you come with a single affidavit! 11 days later no single affidavit had been filed.”

“Ssegona said he had many more affidavits and when he got more time, he only came with 50 affidavits, then he returns and says we have an extra please allow us, that is foolery. You are given a time frame and you are failing at every level, no wonder you withdraw the petition,” Mabirizi added.

According to Mabirizi, the court did not er by refusing an amendment and it is wrong for people to use the comparison of the Mbabazi (Amama) case where an amendment was allowed.

“Circumstances are very different, in the Mbabazi case, Severino Twinobusingye and team filed a petition then when Mbabazi hired another senior lawyer (Mohmed Mbabazi), he sought to amend because he was not the one who wrote the petition, he needed to get control of this petition hence an amendment was required,” Mabirizi said.

“This is different because Ssegona and team wrote the petition, they can not claim they did not go through it,” he added.

He said it is absurd that the NUP team is withdrawing the petition and still cannot do it right.

“They thought it was a land case, that is why someone just goes to Kamwokya and says I am withdrawing; they have no idea about the technicalities,” Mabirizi said.

“The rules say you just support the petition to withdraw with two affidavits of the petitioner stating he had not been bribed, still they could not do it,” he added.