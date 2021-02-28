The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni has asked nurses and midwives to uphold their values and serve diligently.

Her appeal came during the release of the nurses and midwives 2020 exam results, where over 8,000 students sat for the finals.

“I must also point out that the excellent academic performance should also link up with professional practice,”she said.

She urged the training institutions to impart professional values in the trainees and train them to always remember that positive attitude, care and empathy is paramount to the healing of the patent.

The executive secretary of the board, Helen Mukakarisa said they registered an improvement in performance of diploma and certificate students who sat for the 2020 examinations.

She noted that that 8,383 students sat for the December exams, out of which 5,689 were female.

“The improvement in the performance was due to the online mode of training which enabled the students actively learn during the lockdown,” she said.

She said out of 7,932 who sat for certificate courses, 7,640 students passed whereas out of the 451 students who sat for the diploma courses, 413 passed.