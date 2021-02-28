Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe has announced that the university will hold its 71st convocation between May 10th and 14th, 2021.

Without giving further details on whether the ceremony will be held virtually like the initial plan was, Prof. Nawangwe said that the senate is making conclusive efforts to make it worth the long wait.

“Senate has scheduled this year’s graduation on 10-14 May. We are making all necessary arrangements for a befitting ceremony for our gallant intellectuals,” Prof. Nawangwe said in a tweet.

Makerere University had initially scheduled the graduation for March 16th – 19th but this has not been achieved.

The university registrar Alfred Masikye Namoah is now expected to release a new programme that will be followed by the graduands in the run up to the May graduation.