Controversial lawyer, Bob Kasango has died from Luzira prison where he has been incarcerated since 2018.

The lawyer passed away Saturday evening after suffering an illness at Luzira Murchison Bay prison.

Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr.Johnson Byabashaija confirmed the death.

“He was a known heart patient. and was on a lot of medication, “Byabashaija told the Nile Post, lending credence to reports that Kasango had died of heart problems.

Prisons spokesperson, Frank Baine said Kasango’s condition deteriorated at around 8pm died as he was being rushed to Mulago, adding that the body is at Mulago for a postmortem report.

Journalist Andrew Mwenda described the deceased as a brilliant person.

“My brother and best friend, Robert Aldridge Kasango aka Q, just died in Murchison Bay Hospital inside Luzira prison this evening. One of the best lawyers ever, Q was also an intellectual, a great poet, journalist, sports analyst, humanist and a very kind and generous soul. RIP,” Mwenda tweeted.

Jail

Kasango was in 2018 convicted and sentenced to 16 years imprisonment for unlawfully accessing money meant for pensioners.

He was jailed alongside three former top officials in the Ministry of Public Services with whom he was jointly accused in the matter.

Kasango was convicted of several counts of theft and forgery of two judicial documents to steal Shs15.4 billion of pension money and conspiracy to commit a crime after the money was diverted to the account of his Hall and Partners law firm by the three officials.

It was said that the money was paid onto Kasango’s firm’s account as legal fees meant for payment of pensioners yet he had never represented them in court in the case against the Attorney General and they won.

According to the Commissioner-General of Prisons, Kasango’s sentence was to expire on December, 20, 2034 but if he maintained good behaviour, the earliest possible date of release would have been August, 31, 2029.