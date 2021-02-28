The Rotary Club of Bukoto led by their president Mercy K. Kainobwisho has launched a project to fight and prevent malaria in Mulimira zone in Bukoto.

On Saturday, the Rotary club distributed mosquito nets, megaphones, branded t-shirts, masks, gloves, hoes, spades, wheelbarrows and fumigation materials to the community to help in not only fighting but also prevention of malaria.

“I applaud all the residents, leaders, mobilisers and the Village Health Teams of Mulimira zone for keeping the community safe and helping the Rotary club of Bukoto in implementation of its projects like monthly immunizations among others. This has gone a long way in ensuring the health of everyone,”Kainobwisho said.

She noted that on top of vaccination activities that have seen hundreds of children and women vaccinated and immunised against killer diseases, the Rotary club of Bukoto will also be skilling the youths in the community as well as continuing with other monthly activities.

The director in charge of projects in the Rotary Club of Bukoto, Dr.Edith Kakuba Nalyanti applauded the community for always supporting the cause but also supporting the various projects.

She noted that Rotary continues to change the lives of communities through its seven areas of focus including peacebuilding and conflict prevention; disease prevention and treatment; water, sanitation and hygiene; maternal and child health; basic education and literacy; community economic development and supporting environment.

Rotary has also implemented a number of projects and programs aimed at changing lives and communities including the construction of the blood bank at Mengo hospital, the cancer ward at Nsambya hospital, rehabilitation centres, schools, and health centres among others.