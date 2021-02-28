The National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has criticised religious leaders for siding with President Museveni and government amidst what he calls state inspired violence.

Kyagulanyi made these comments as his party held prayers for their missing colleagues at their offices in Kamwokya, Friday afternoon.

Kyagulanyi said that they have over 3,000 supporters who were abducted in the recent wave of kidnaps by security forces, yet some religious leaders blame all these atrocities on the opposition.

“I was watching TV and saw a pastor condemning people for supporting a candidate who stood legally, blaming victims of Museveni’s violence yet shielding the one dishing out the violence. You all saw religious leaders congratulating Museveni,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi added that they are not giving up their fight because he believes it is a legitimate fight.

Since last year, several people have been abducted by security forces in different districts across the country.

Most of these are supporters of the NUP.

Kyagulanyi’s mechanic, who was abducted and released after almost 50 days in detention, said he was tortured for being so good at working on his master’s car. He is now nursing kidney problems following the torture.

“They tortured me while asking which school Bobi Wine took me to and who trained me to make me so good at fixing his car every time they broke it down. They asked me why was I always able to put it back on the road every time they put it off,” the mechanic said.

Another supporter, a taxi conductor, narrated his story of the torture.

“I was picked from my home in Kabembe and taken to unknown location. I was beaten while being asked why I love Bobi Wine and what he is planning to do,” he said.

NUP secretary general, Lewis Rubongoya, said that they are doing everything possible to regain their supporters’ freedom.