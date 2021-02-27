Electoral Commission lawyer Ellison Karuhanga has dismissed reports that his client is holding onto the election petition despite the decision by National Unity Platform (NUP) Presidential flagbearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine to withdraw.

Karuhanga was responding to claims on social media that the respondents are trying hard to force Bobi Wine to proceed with the case and hence akin to wedding service providers who insist that a wedding must proceed even when a couple has canceled.

However, speaking on the Capital Gang program via Capital FM Radio, Karuhanga indicated that it is the joy of his client to hear that Bobi Wine is abandoning the case.

“I can categorically state that we are so happy if the other party is no longer interested in the case, this means we would not be required to argue the case any longer,” Karuhanga said.

He dismissed reports that they are holding on to the case.

“It is not in our mandate to determine whether the case stays or not, that mandate lies with the court and the petitioner. The Petitioner, in this case, must seek leave of court and has the burden to prove that he is not under any form of the bargain to withdraw the case,” he added.

Karuhanga explained that Bobi Wine and the team must explain to the court satisfactorily that he has not entered any bargain with the parties involved compelling him to withdraw the case over personal interests.

“As for my client, I can reveal that we have not entered any deal with the petitioner,” he added.

President Museveni yesterday said he does not object to the withdraw of Bobi Wine’s petition but expressed he does not agree with the reasons fronted by Kyagulanyi as having forced him to seek to withdraw the petition.

Kyagulanyi on Wednesday filed a formal application to the court seeking to withdraw his petition challenging Museveni’s victory after citing unfairness by the court.

According to the court process, one will only be granted leave to withdraw a petition once that person satisfies the court that they are doing so without a necessary bargain from any party involved.

The court is provided that mandate on the basis that an election petition is a national matter that aims at benefiting everyone and not an individual issue.