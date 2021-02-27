President Yoweri Museveni has been awarded by the Africa-USA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) for offering credible leadership in Africa and promoting investment across the continent.

The award was given by ACCI Chief Executive Officer and president, Dr. Reuben Maitamuno Jaja presented by the organization Executive Director, Al Washington and Gregory Senegar and received on Museveni’s behalf by the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi.

Walusimbi is currently on an official tour to US which was commissioned by the President to meet potential investors as well as Ugandan community leaders with a view of encouraging them to take up investment in Uganda.

While handing over the award in California, Al Washington appreciated Museveni for being very open to welcoming investors to Uganda.

He noted that Museveni has created economic and political reforms for Uganda that have brought relief and an African renaissance despite Uganda oscillating between periods of hope and despair since independence.

“He has consistently and effectively created and sustained programs to reunite his stolen sons and daughters back to the African continent. He has welcomed all of the historical Pan African Diaspora back to Africa with open arms and has created policies and opportunities to ease their return,” Al Washington said.

“It is therefore resolved that H.E Yoweri Museveni the President of the Republic of Uganda is hereby been bestowed the Africa-USA Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Pan African Renaissance Leadership Award for his tireless and effective work of liberating the mindset of Africans around the world by inviting, welcoming and facilitating the return of Pan African Diaspora to Africa.”

Amb. Walusimbi applauded the Africa-US Chamber of Commerce and Industry for considering the tremendous work and roles played by President Museveni.

“This award comes just after the President has been re-elected for another term in office and with no doubt, he will further open his arms to receive more African diasporas across the world as well as according them investment opportunities in a number of sectors,” Walusimbi said.

Walusimbi noted that the Ugandan government has ensured peace and security prevail in the country and that this has consequently seen robust economic growth for the country.

He encouraged the team to consider bringing more investors into Uganda assuring them of all the necessary support.