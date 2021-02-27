Mariam Iculet Arikosi of Alliance National Transformation (ANT) has won Mbarara University of Science and Technology ‘s guild race.

In the highly contested guild race, Mariam beat competition from four men including National Unity Platform’s John Jonnes Bwengye.

She garnered 708 votes against Bwengye’s 559, Mutungisa(470), Isiko(425),while Ruhinda polled 145.

The polls were conducted on Saturday at the university in Mbarara City.

Miss Arikosi, a third year student is from the Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies where she is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Gender and Applied Women Health.