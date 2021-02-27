African Queen, BIC’s sole distributor in Uganda, has announced the winners of ‘My Super Lockdown Experience’ for pupils of upper primary in Uganda.

Bic held its first consumer led promotion dubbed My Super lock down experience which was aimed at engaging the school going children in upper primary (P4-P7) to share their experience about the new normal caused by Covid-19 and its protocol.

The announced winners are:

1. Nakato Jolly from Holy Family Primary School-Kawempe P.7 School fees-$100

2. Andruda Wamungu Victoria from Kisubi Boys Primary School- P.7 School fees-$100.

3. Abigail Shalom from Kamuli Church of Uganda Pri. School P.6 School fees-$100

4. Nusurah Nasaka from Emmanuel Junior Academy- Kinoni P.5 School fees-$100

5 Atusiimeire Eliane Baine from Mbarara Junior P.4 School fees-$100

According to African Queen and BIC head of sales-marketing and customer service Ivan Manzi, the pupils who competed were tasked to write a story explaining their learning, challenges and most importantly the effect it has had on them.

“The pupils were marked basing on different criteria including grammar, composition and hand writing,” Manzi said. “African Queen received 167 entries from different pupils across the country though some of them were invalid because of some reasons.

Manzi thanked the competitors and urged them to keep using BIC Crystal, even as they prepare to go back to school.