The South African runner, Caster Semenya, has taken her campaign against restrictions on testosterone levels in female athletes to the European Court of Human Rights.

She is challenging the rules imposed by World Athletics, the sport’s governing body, which is based in Switzerland.

The Olympic gold medallist says she’s fighting for the dignity, equality and human rights of all women in sport.

Three years ago World Athletics announced a ban on female competitors with a naturally high level of testosterone from some events unless they took hormone-suppressing drugs.

Semenya is not allowed to compete in events between 400m and a mile without taking testosterone-reducing drugs, following a 2019 rule change by World Athletics.

Semenya’s lawyers describe the regulations as demeaning and intrusive.

Source: BBC