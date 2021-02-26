PostBank Uganda has launched a new branch within the heart of Mukono town.

The newest branch now becomes PostBank’s 4th in the country. It is located opposite Collins Hotel and it is expected to empower people, while contributing to the growth of greater Mukono region.

Speaking at the official launch of the branch, Julius Kakeeto, the Managing Director, PostBank Uganda said; “I am extremely delighted to present to you the newest addition to the PostBank family, our Mukono branch.“

He added, “Mukono is a hub of economic activity and through this branch, we are now able to bring affordable and community banking services closer to the people of the greater Mukono area”.

The Managing Director introduced the new Board Chairman, Andrew Otenga Owiny who joins with a wealth of experience sitting and chairing boards of both local and international companies.

Otenga has, over the years served on numerous other Boards of organizations across Africa. From aBi Finance Limited, G4S Secure Solutions (Uganda) Limited, CAL Merchant Bank Limited (now Cal Bank Limited) in Accra, Ghana; National Merchant Bank of Zimbabwe Limited (‘NMBZ’) in Harare, Zimbabwe, to Securities Discount Company Limited(‘SDC’) in Accra, Ghana.

Otenga has also served on the board of the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE), National Social Security

Fund (‘NSSF’), Uganda Stock Brokers Association (‘USBA’), Rugby Union to mention but a few.

With his leadership, PostBank is expected to continue transforming the lives of Ugandans but shall stay true to its mission to offer affordable services in a sustainable manner for social-economic development of Ugandans nationwide.

The new branch is situated on the Kampala- Jinja Highway of Mukono district which is a hub of economic activity, with 80% of activity being agricultural based.

The Director Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFI) at Bank of Uganda Mr. Ivan Amagaragariho commended PostBank for its efforts towards bringing financial services closer to the masses, and pledged the Central Bank’s support towards ensuring a more robust banking industry and stable economy.