A suspect, David Kisitu has been arrested on charges of possession of prohibited wildlife species.

The arrest follows a police search mounted in December last year after intelligence reports indicated that the car in which he was travelling-UAG 419W, (Toyota Premio), from Bundibugyo had pieces of Ivory.

According to the spokesperson Criminal Investigations Department, Charles Twiine,the suspect had abandoned the vehicle at the home of a one Moses Kasaija in Kabarole following a pursuit by the police.

Twiine said at the time, four elephant trunks, as well as the photocopy of a driving permit in the names of Kisitu David Kisakye were recovered from the vehicle.

“On 11th Feb,2021, the suspect, David Kisitu, handed himself in and will be charged before the Utility Court at Buganda Road, with unlawful possession of protected species contrary to Section 36(1) &71(1)(b) of Uganda Wild Life Authority Act 2019,”he said.

Officials from the Wildlife Centre equated the trunks to 22 kgs of Ivory.

Wildlife trafficking has over the years become a lucrative transnational crime and police has since joined global efforts in ensuring that this illegal wildlife trade is curtailed.

Research indicates that thousands of wild animals are poached, farmed or sold into the global multi-billion dollar trade for food, pets, raw materials, traditional medicine and sometimes for entertainment.