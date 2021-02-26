Kiira Motors has designed a school outreach programme to expose learners to home grown technologies in a bid to inspire them invent new projects from locally sourced materials.

This was revealed by Allan Muhumuza, the director of marketing at the Kiira Motors Corporation while speaking to science students at the Jinja based Horizon International School.

Kiira also exhibited the home made, “Kayola bus, ” to the students encouraging them to be creative and innovative.

The diesel powered bus is part of the projects being undertaken by the Jinja based firm.

Kiira Motors’ manufacturing plant is being constructed on a 100 acre piece of land in Mutai village in Jinja district and is expected to foster production of 22 buses daily.

“Our journey as Kiira Motors was birthed from the biggest learning institution in the country, Makerere University, therefore our continued school outreaches are aimed at inspiring the learners to equally invest more of their energy in innovation of new products in the market,” said Muhumuza.

He stressed that they aim to inspire learners to exploit their various abilities in solving community challenges which will in turn enable them to earn sustainable employment opportunities for themselves.

“Kayoola bus was created to control the transport challenges where both urban dwellers and long distance travellers lacked the required comfort enroute to the different destinations. Therefore, we are rallying students to explore the available community challenges with suitable solutions that can earn them sustainable employment opportunities,” he noted.

Lokman Cinar, the principal of Horizon International School said exposing students to successful projects made by Ugandan based engineers is resourceful in encouraging them to undertake science subjects.