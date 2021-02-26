The state funeral has been held in Rome of the Italian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Luca Attanasio, his Italian police bodyguard, Vittorio Iacovacci and a Congolese driver, Mustapha Milambo, were killed on Monday when the UN convoy they were travelling in was ambushed in the volatile east of the DR Congo.

Italy’s new prime minister, Mario Draghi, was among the mourners at the funeral service at Santa Maria Degli Angeli church.

The Congolese government has blamed a Rwandan Hutu rebel group, the FDLR. The rebels have denied the allegation.

Source: BBC