The Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) has warned people with allergies and sinuses to always wear masks amidst the changing weather patterns as the country remains covered by fog and dust in the skies.

Since the beginning of the year, the weather patterns, mostly in Kampala and other parts of the country have been unpredictable.

In the month of February, the patterns have left many Ugandans questioning the reason being these changes.

Today morning, Kampala was covered in a blanket of fog and many motorists could barely see beyond their headlights.

On the highways like Entebbe Express Way, drivers must flashed full lights to see what was ahead and this left many inconvenienced.

Dr. Isaac Mugume, the director of weather forecast at the Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) said: “The mist is caused by the suspended water droplets that are happening due to the rain belt in the southern part of Tanzania then we also have the Congo air mass. These contributed some isolated rainfall cases that we have seen but also contributed to the moisture droplets which have caused the mist.”

Dr. Mugume said that this will have an effect on people who have allergy and sinuses.

“It might have long term effects on our respiratory system,” Dr. Mugume said. He said that the mist might be long-term, and might happen in a phased manner.

This is not only happening in Uganda. In early February, there was a huge amount of dust across the Mediterranean into Central Europe which turned European sky and snow into orange.