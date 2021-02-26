Broadcasters under their umbrella association of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) have urged government to include media among the priority groups to be vaccinated first, when the Covid-19 vaccine gets into the country.

In a letter dated February 24, 2021 seen by this website, NAB chairman, Kin Kariisa said that journalists are frontline workers who interface with the government officials, the private sector, and the general public in their day to day interactions which poses a high risk of exposure to infections, and therefore need to be prioritised.

“Because of this, we request that you consider the media among the priority groups to be vaccinated first, in order to foster the continuation of our services without endangering lives,” Kariisa said in the letter.

Kariisa added from the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic in March last year, the media has played a key role in informing and sensitising the country about COVID-19, which puts journalists among other key workers that have been prioritised by government.

“The inclusion of media personnel among the priority groups, therefore is justified by the fact that they are similar to other professions, such as health professionals, teachers, police or fire fighters, that are constantly exposed to the risk of contracting the virus, yet guaranteed contact with Ugandans daily by virtue of their job, “Kariisa said.

During the Coronavirus-induced lockdown last year, media and journalists were prioritised among other key workers to continue moving and working and Kariisa wants this to be upheld.