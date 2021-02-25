Uganda’s long-distance runner, Joshua Cheptegei has continued to soar high above everyone after being shortlisted among the nominees for the world sportsman of the year in the Laureus World Sports Awards.

The Laureus World Sports Awards is an annual award ceremony honouring individuals and teams from the world of sports along with sporting achievements throughout the year.

It was established in 1999 by Laureus Sport for Good Foundation founding patrons Daimler and Richemont.

According to 2021 Laureus World Sports Awards announced Wednesday, Cheptegei was among the six nominees for the prestigious award and will rub shoulders with Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem(both tennis), Armand Duplantis (pole vault) and Lewis Hamilton.

“I am really honored to be nominated beside Armand Duplantis, Lewis Hamilton ,Lebron James ,Robert Lewandowski and Rafael Nadal for Laureus Sport World Sportsman of the year,” the long-distance runner posted on his social media accounts.

Others nominated together Uganda’s Cheptegei include Bayern Munich Football Club’s Robert Lewandowski and basketball start, LeBron James.

The long-distance runner who was recently unveiled as Uganda’s tourism ambassador earlier this month broke his own world record to win the 2021 5km Monaco Run in 13:11.

Last year, Cheptegei setting three straight world records when he broke the long-standing 10,000 metre world record in Valencia.

Posting 26:11.0 at the Turia stadium in Valencia in Spain, Cheptegei ensured he slashed the decade-long record held by Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele by six seconds to set a new record.

This was the fourth feat achieved by the 24- year- old Ugandan long-distance runner after breaking the 10km road record in December 2019, the 5km record in February 2019 and the 5000m record on August,14, 2020 in Monaco.

The 25-year-old runner also holds the World 5,000m and 10,000m records.