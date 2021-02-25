Blue Roof Community Medical Center Naboa in Budaka district on Wednesday, March 2021 opened its doors to the public with the hope to decongest the 16 government facilities spread across the district as it seeks to offer first-class health care services to the locals.

With its official launch witnessed by a multitude of stakeholders, there are high expectations that the grand facility worthy billions of shillings will mainly handle emergency accident victims, malarial cases, mothers seeking antenatal services among others.

“As Budaka district population continues to surge so does the need for more health services in the district to substantiate already existing facilities that’s the reason why blue roof community medical center, a privately owned facility has decided to open today,” Mr. Charles Baaya the facility Chief Executive Officer.

Seated on three acres of land with its magnificent vertical architectural design on the left-hand side while heading to Mbale on Tirinyi – Mbale highway just after Naboa trading center, the facility is destined to achieve three things which include; decongesting 16 government facilities, offering first-class health care services, and to reduce referrals to Mbale regional hospital.

Additionally, the facility is set to deliver high standards and affordable service across the district and its neighboring districts at lower levels where maternal health remains a major concern.

Blue roof is a complex harboring staff quarter, health facility, supermarket, recreational ground, and a secondary school.

According to Baaya, the project started 6 years ago.

“I feel good and blessed to be able to do this type of project for my people as one way to give back to the community in appreciation for nurturing me to a person of whom I am today,” Baya said amidst thunderous applause from the audience.

The facility will offer 24/7 services such as OPD admissions, Antenatal and maternity care, minor surgeries, general medicine, laboratory services, family planning, immunization, and HIV/AIDs counseling.

Mr. Tegule George the Naboa town council mayor-elect said the opening of the facility has not only saved mothers from trekking long distances but has created employment for jobless graduates.

The Budaka District Health Officer Mr Erisa Mulwani, said the facility was closely monitored and it had met the required operating standards needed by the ministry of health.

He however warned that they won’t hesitate to close it down if the facility fails to adhere to the required operating standards.

The RDC Budaka Mr Tom Chesol who officiated the opening cautioned the management from using and selling government lebbled medicine.

Mr chesol appealed to the staff members to refrain from igniting unnecessary strikes whenever there’s salary delay saying they should focus on bringing services closer to the people.

Covid 19 pandemic forced the management to change plans for grand opening,in stead of large public celebration the management decided to hold a series of small private ribbon cutting ceremony and all the invited participants wore mask and observed SOPs.