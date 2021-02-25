British model Naomi Campbell says she feels “privileged and honoured” after being confirmed as Kenya’s international tourism ambassador.

She was appointed to the ambassadorial role by Magical Kenya last month, but many queried why it had not been given to a prominent Kenyan like Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o.

Tourism Minister Najib Balala defended the decision by saying Ms Campbell had taken up the role pro bono.

The country is famous for its wildlife safaris and beach resorts.

The British model has said on Instagram:

“I am proud to be able to represent such an important country as Kenya.

“It is my hope that I can play a small part in helping remind the world about Kenya and on a bigger level wouldn’t it be wonderful if Kenya could help inspire the world after this terrible pandemic we have all been through.”

Source: BBC