The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has directed government through the Ministry of Internal Affairs to produce a list of Ugandans who have been abducted by security agencies.

On Wednesday, Kawempe North Member of Parliament, Latif Ssebaggala raised concern to the speaker that despite President Museveni’s directive to have the list produced, security agencies have not heeded to the same.

“We have not seen any of the lists presented by government of Ugandans who went missing during the 2021 elections yet the President directed that the names be released within two weeks. We need an explanation from government,” Ssebaggala said.

The legislator said whereas the President owned up to the missing Ugandans being held by security agencies, the Ministries of Defence and Internal Affairs have refused to release the list.

Consequently, the Minister for Defence, Adolf Mwesigye was put to task to explain the delay but he didn’t have much to say as he put the responsibility to his Internal Affairs counterpart.

“To my knowledge, all the security agencies have complied to the directive of the President by handing over the list of all the people who were arrested to Uganda Police and Minister of Internal Affairs in a better position to come and address the house and release the list,” Mwesigye said.

The Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga later directed the Minister for Internal Affairs to report to Parliament today, Thursday to release the list.

“The Minister of Internal Affairs is directed to come here tomorrow(today) and provide the full list of all those under custody whether under the UPDF or Uganda Police,”Kadaga noted.

The speaker noted that this is a matter of violation of human rights and consequently take precedent over other matters on the floor of the august house.

Background

A few weeks ago, in his address to the nation, President Museveni said no person was missing but had rather been arrested by security organs following the deadly November 18 and 19 deadly protests that were sparked by the arrest of National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi, whereas others threatened to disrupt the January,14 polls.

The President consequently directed the army to produce a list of those arrested and make their names known to the public and relatives.

On Monday, Police was set to produce the list by the press conference was abruptly called off by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech without any explanation.

However, there have been reports the Police has refused to release the list without first ascertaining the condition in which the suspects in the hands of the army are.