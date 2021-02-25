Kiwanuka Abdallah was born in 1978,when Idi Amin was leaving and I didn’t see Amin. Since I was born, I have only seen Museveni. I have never seen any other government. My parents are Hajji Ismael Kayongo and Hajjat Madinah Kayongo, both are still alive and live in Bweyogerere. I am married with children.

Interview: Shortage of Water, electricity have crippled development in Mukono

Tell me about your political journey

I am a degree holder and a graduate of law at Makerere University with a diploma at Law Development Centre. I am a human right activist. I have been at the fore front in various battles. I spearheaded the legal team that took Kale Kayihura to court(the former IGP). I also spearheaded the struggle when Erias Lukwago(Kampala Lord Mayor) was being removed from office in 2013. I have been in various land battles with rich people. As far as land grabbing is concerned I have been fighting for the people of Uganda. I felt like I need to do more hence joining politics.

What are your plans for the people of Mukono North?

The plan or what I am advocating for originate from the challenges faced by people of Mukono North. The biggest problem in Mukono North is water and electricity. People are fetching water from the swamp in spite of the fact that we have a minister in charge of Water who was representing this area. I have to ensure that the people of Mukono get cheap and clean water in each and every corner.

You talked about electricity

Yes, Mukono North is just 21km away from Kampala but we don’t have electricity and I must engage UMEME which I am doing right now and some areas are soon going to be connected to power. Then the issue of land grabbing. Land grabbing is not only in Mukono North.I have been at the fore front fighting land grabbing in different parts of this country including Buikwe, Lusanja, Mubende among other areas.Since I am going to be the member of parliament for Mukono North, there will be no more land grabbing.

How are you going to solve all these problems?

In the last 10 years, the voice of Mukono North has not be heard anywhere. We have been having a member of parliament who have never said a word in parliament for that matter as a lawyer, I am sure that I will be at the fore front in tackling all the issues affecting Mukono North and the country at large.

You recently claimed that some of your supporters were kidnapped. What is the situation now?

The kidnaps and abductions in Mukono North without hesitation were initiated and commenced by Minister Ronald Kibuule.They were kidnapping my supporters and taking them to his homestead, torturing them, beating them thoroughly and after they were dropped at different police stations but in a terrible state.

How many people are still missing?

As I talk now two people are still missing ,one of them is Kanatta Muhammad who was picked from his home and Ssempijja Yuda whose whereabouts are unknown. Even the people who were released told us that they saw Ssempijja two weeks from the date when they were arrested. When they tried to make an alarm, he was beaten and taken away since then,they never saw him again.

Do you have evidence to back up these allegations?

I have evidence. Kibuule, towards the campaigns, went to the church and threatened that he will deal with Kanatta. If I could share with you a certain audio where he is conceding that even Gen Muhoozi is aware of Kanatta’s whereabouts.

Did you seek help from relevant offices?

I am in touch with Afande Lokech [Deputy IGP]. I briefed him about all these issues and I went to the Resident District Commissioner and District Police Commander Mukono is aware about these things.

How tough was it to contest against Kibuule?