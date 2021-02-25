The Ministry of Information and Communications Technology has launched e-posta, a digital platform that will enable Ugandans to apply and pay for a postal address, receive passports, driving permits, and national ID, online and through the post office of one’s choice.

While addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre during its launch on Thursday, Minister for ICT Judith Nabakooba said that the new system was built in partnership with Posta Uganda and CITZ technology company.

Nabakooba said that she believes that this new system shall not only ease service delivery, but it will also spur business and e-commerce for Ugandans.

“The addressing system has various capabilities because it gives real-time connectivity. Posta Uganda has used the system to connect 49 out of 108 offices country-side, thereby enabling the quick and reliable exchange of information,” Nabakooba said.

Nabakooba said that with this system, applications and distributions of drivers’ licenses, National Identity Cards, passports, business registration, and annual filing of returns can now be decentralized and done at Post Offices, thereby reducing the waiting time and the long queues.

Nabakooba reiterated that the government is committed to improving service delivery for the ‘wana-inchi’ and the launch of the eposta is one of the many projects that have been lined up.

“There are on-going efforts to secure budgets to create Government Service Centres in Post Offices, where our citizens shall obtain services conveniently,” Nabakooba said.