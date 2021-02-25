The Court of Appeal this week kicked off a three-week long session of day to day hearings where 41 civil Appeals and seven applications are going to be handled.

The session, which is the second for the court since the year began, is being presided over by justices; Geoffrey Kiryabwire, Monica Mugenyi and Remmy Kasule.

The court’s registrar, Susan Kanyange explained that most of the appeals being handled are matters which were filed in 2013.

“In this session, their lordships are majorly handling old appeals with an exception of three matters that were filed last year. Our practice is to follow the principle of first in first out,” she said.

The court’s acting assistant registrar, Mary Babirye, reiterated this stance saying the justices are doing everything possible to reduce backlog.

Babirye said the court is following all the protocols put in place to avert the spread of Covid-19 by ensuring that only parties involved in the matters cause-listed attend the hearings.