As the opposition question what the next step could be after Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu’s withdrawal of his election petition, FDC’s Kizza Besigye appears to have the answer: ‘defiance’ by the population.

“Well the actual change is a different matter but make no mistake, you’ve lived around and you saw crowds that were against Mr. Museveni countrywide, both during elections and before,” Besigye told NBS Television in an interview.

Besigye said that the struggle is not about elections because change, according to him, cannot be delivered through this due to the captivity of institutions, regardless of who the candidate is.

Besigye said that Ugandans can only win through defiance.

“Change doesn’t have to come through elections. We can get change tomorrow or even before the swearing in. We shall win through defiance, not through an election where we have no power,” Besigye said.

Besigye said that the court of law can never overturn an election, which explains why the FDC did not waste time going to court.