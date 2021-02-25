Gunshots rocked Kapchorwa as security forces engulfed the hide of one Kapchekweko Musau an alleged “notorious” criminal who has been on UPDF ‘s wanted list for years. He was netted at a hideout with his four colleagues in Tuban, Kapchorwa west division.

One was shot dead and 3 others injured in a fire exchange between security forces and the said criminals.

The regional UPDF spokesperson Lieutenant Jude Wandera confirmed the incident adding that UPDF has been hunting for Kapchekweko for months.

“This notorious criminal has been on run and we have been looking for him for quite a number of years,” he said.

“He had reached an extent of recruiting youths in his training centers around Kapchorwa west division in a place called Tuban.”

The security forces in a joint operation surrounded Kapkweko’s hideout where they were welcomed with bullets from the alleged criminals. This led to a fire exchange that lasted minutes.

“He even had grenades, even some of the fragments have injured one of our officers but as the state, we had to release maximum fire which neutralized his group, they were 5 in number and in the exchange of bullets one of them died, three including Kapkweko survived with severe injuries”.

The injured have been rushed to Kapchorwa hospital for medical attention awaiting prosecution.