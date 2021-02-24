Stanbic Bank Uganda this week launched the ‘Now-Now loans’ campaign aimed at offering customers quick and affordable loans to overcome financial challenges in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Grace Muliisa, the Stanbic Bank’s Head of Personal and Business Banking said: “The ‘Now-Now loans’ campaign is a new concept derived from the exciting loan offering to be enjoyed by customers. This lending solution comes with unique benefits of a low interest of up to 15.9%, insurance cover, and much more. However, the rates might be subject to changes based on individual loan assessment.”

She said all our loan products have been migrated onto our digital platforms making them easy to access in real time at our customer convenience. Those transferring their loans to us enjoy zero management fees.

Stanbic Bank’s Head of Lending Products, Jackson Emanzi, said the “Now-Now loans” campaign will offer personal salary loans, cash advances, unsecured and overdraft loans at a low interest rate of up to 15.9% based on your loan assessment which is currently the cheapest in the market.

“The purpose of pricing these loans low is to make them affordable and to encourage potential borrowers with urgent cash needs to approach the bank for relief. These loans are also a crucial financial service that can help boost businesses and enhance the speedy recovery of the economy,” Emanzi said.

Customers acquiring the loans using the mobile and internet banking platform will enjoy an annual complimentary personal accident insurance cover and get a chance to enter the monthly draws to win a variety of goodies which include; school fees, fuel, shopping and dinner vouchers, Emanzi said.